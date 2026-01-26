Hello friends!

I’m writing this one quickly as a prepare to board a flight from LAX to home, so I’m gonna cut to the chase—we’ve got another great week of guests, and some brilliant episodes to share from last week, ICYMI.

Let’s dive right in!

The Daily Whatever Show schedule this week

Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show. 🗓️

Jan 26: with Arturo Dominguez

Jan 27: with Dissent

Jan 28: with Frederic Poag

Jan 29: Bestie Day (just us!)

Jan 30: Fucked-Up Friday with Kait Justice

Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!

Catching up with The Daily Whatever Show

We had an incredible lineup of guests last week—like it was a hard week to top. We feel like we keep saying that every week, but then it keeps being true.

Last week’s list included a special MLK Day with Dr. Mary M. Marshall, plus appearances from Marlon Weems, Cass, a “Bestie Day” with just us, and Fucked-up Friday with Matt McNeil from the MattMcNeilShow.

These recaps are absolutely worth a listen.

You know what to do…

We love you, mean it!

Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois