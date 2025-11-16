This Week on The Daily Whatever Show
Week of November 17 - 22
Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!
The Daily Whatever Show schedule this week:
Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show. 🗓️
genXy is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nov 17: Volunteerism Will Save Us with
Nov 18: The Venezuela Diversion with
Nov 19: GenX Dating App Hacks with
Nov 20: Career Coaching with Lindsay Lyman
Nov 21: Fucked-Up Friday with
Nov 22: Introducing Don’t Pretend We’re Dead with
Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!
We love you, mean it!
Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois (Troublemakers in Charge at GenXy)
genXy is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.