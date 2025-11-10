Our weekly graphic will be coming soon, promise! Photo by XinYing Lin on Unsplash

Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!

The Daily Whatever Show schedule this week:

Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show. 🗓️

Nov 10: Breaking cycles of addiction with Murphy

Nov 11: Bestie day! We discuss BDE vs BDB—Between Date Behavior.

Nov 12: In conversation with Nick Paro

Nov 13: GenX remembers the importance of small-town newspapers with Untrickled by Michelle Teheux

Nov 14: Fucked-up Friday with Dissent in Bloom 🌼

Nov 15: Sex & Politics (and that awful NYT headline) with Carlyn Beccia

Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!

We love you, mean it!

Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois (Troublemakers in Charge at GenXy)