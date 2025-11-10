This Week on The Daily Whatever Show
Week of November 10 - 15
Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!
The Daily Whatever Show schedule this week:
Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show. 🗓️
Nov 10: Breaking cycles of addiction with
Nov 11: Bestie day! We discuss BDE vs BDB—Between Date Behavior.
Nov 12: In conversation with
Nov 13: GenX remembers the importance of small-town newspapers with
Nov 14: Fucked-up Friday with
Nov 15: Sex & Politics (and that awful NYT headline) with
Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!
We love you, mean it!
Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois (Troublemakers in Charge at GenXy)
