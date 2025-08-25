Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!

Let’s just jump in and tell you all about them, shall we?

Let’s go…

The Daily Whatever Show schedule:

Monday, Aug 25: AI & Empathy with Ariel Meadow Stallings

Many of you may know

from her time at Medium, where she pioneered the Boost Nomination program through its glory days.

But Ariel’s post-Medium life has been fascinating, as she’s taken on AI with a vengeance and now champions how to use AI to create a more empathetic workforce and world.

We’re gonna dive into this topic, as well as how we all, as GenX multihyphenates, have adapted to new technologies over and over in our careers and lives.

And of course, we’re gonna spill some Medium tea…☕

Tuesday, Aug 26: Male Sexual Identity Through the Generations with Nick Paro & Jacob Summers

A GenX gay man, a Millennial bi-guy, and a GenZ pansexual walk into a podcast…

That’s not the opening to a joke. That’s the theme for Tuesday’s podcast.

,

, and

* will be in conversation about male sexual identities, and how coming out and living authentically has shifted in the past few decades. Tune in to hear modern takes on masculinity, sexuality, and hook-up culture from these three bearded baes.

*Aside to Jacob, if I got your age/generation wrong, let me know and I can update this. 😏

Wednesday, Aug 27: On Christian Nationalism

It’s no secret that

is one of our favorite good trouble-makers here on Substack. Last week she completed a series of five stories on Christian Nationalism for her publication, Counterstory Media:

|

|

|

|

.

Yes, she published these five stories in just five days. So we have a lot of ground to cover, and it’s gonna be intense, but really good. Get ready for it. 💪

Thursday, Aug 28: “Freaky Thursday” to Celebrate Reaching 80 Paid Subs

We’re in the throes of our genXy Summer Pledge Drive, and last week we hit a huge milestone: 80 paid subscribers! As promised,

and

will each show up dressed as the other—for a “Freaky Thursday” show that’s gonna be… well, let’s just go with freaky. We’re bringing

on to come interview us in friend-drag, as she’s never missed a single episode of

, so who could be better?

The Daily Whatever Show

Shit is gonna get weird so get ready for it.

And thank you, THANK YOU, for getting us to 80 paid subscribers.

We really do love you, mean it. 🧑🏻‍🎤

Friday, Aug 29: Fucked-up Friday with Samantha Paige

Fucked-up Friday is our favorite day of the week, when we invite a special guest to join us, and each of us pick what we think was the most egregious news story of the week… as a competition. In the end, our Live audience (aka “The Whatevers”) votes for the very best fucked-up story. This week we’re beyond thrilled to welcome

as our guest!

Samantha’s Substack hot-takes are not to be missed, especially the politically snarky LGBTQ+ focused ones—our favorite kind. When we asked her to come on the show, her response was: “I don’t really have a filter.” To which we replied, “Perfect, see you on Friday.”

Hope to see you all there! 🇫🆙

Saturday, Aug 30: Surviving Evangelical Trauma with Stephanie Drury

I’ve been following

for years across multiple platforms for her poignant and also hilarious take-downs of evangelical life, including

and her

. Now Stephanie is on Substack with her publication “Stephy’s Spirituality Substack,” subtitled, “When Your Family Loves Their Religion More Than They Love You.”

And who better to discuss Evangelical trauma than two non-observant Jews, amirite?

We’re gonna go deep and hopefully laugh and maybe cry a little along the way. ⛪🕍

Additional forthcoming shows

Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show, with more to be added soon. 🗓️

Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!

We love you, mean it!

Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois (Troublemakers in Charge at

)