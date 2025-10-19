Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!

Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show. 🗓️

Oct 20: Resisting Russian Disinformation with Julie Roginsky

Oct 21: In conversation with Blue Amp founder, including the Blue Amp Soundcheck Fund winners, with Cliff Schecter

Oct 22: Talking across political divides with Egberto Willies

Oct 23: Front and center for the Letitia James pre-trial with Melissa Corrigan, she/her

Oct 24: Fucked-up Friday with Zuri Stevens

Oct 25: The Simpson’s “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween episodes, ranked! with Stephen Robinson

Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!

We love you, mean it!

Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois (Troublemakers in Charge at GenXy)