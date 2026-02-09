This Week on The Daily Whatever Show
Week of Feb 9-13, 2026
We have a super exciting schedule of guests this week, so we’re gonna just jump in and show you the schedule—and also share the recaps of last week’s shows.
The Daily Whatever Show schedule this week
Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show. 🗓️
Feb 9: Not Straight Forward with Aidan Wharton
Feb 10: with 🧿Grey Galaxie🧿
Feb 11: with Lorissa Rinehart
Feb 12: Fine Feminist Hour with Lana Li
Feb 13: Fucked-up Friday with Michelle Kinney
Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!
Introducing Not Straight Forward + Fine Feminist Hour
Lawrence Winnerman and I decided we each wanted a day on TDWS as our own—and now we’ve done it. Starting this week, every Mondays Lawrence will host a queer-focused show called Not Straightforward, starting this week with special guest Aidan Wharton.
Not Straightforward envisions a queer conversation space that refuses simplification—where lived experience matters more than hot takes, complexity beats slogans, and honesty isn’t softened for comfort.
It’s a place for people who didn’t arrive here by the shortest path, who remember what came before, and who aren’t interested in pretending the story was neat, linear, or polite.
This show exists to tell the truth as it’s actually lived: sideways, hard-won, funny, and unfinished.
And Thursdays are mine. I’m hosting Fine Feminist, a show dedicated to cultural and political news centered on issues through a feminist lens. This week I’m welcoming writer Lana Li to talk about dating—and specifically to discuss her recent essay, I Texted Every Guy Who Dumped Me. Here's What They Told Me.
Adventures with Dana and Lawrence…
We don’t just run The Daily Whatever Show—Dana and Lawrence also write and appear on other podcasts. Check out what we’ve gotten up to this week…
Catching up with The Daily Whatever Show
We had an incredible lineup of guests last week—like it was a hard week to top. We feel like we keep saying that every week, but then it keeps being true.
Last week’s list included Bob Cesca, Teri Leigh 💜, Cliff Schecter, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Rachel @ This Woman Votes, and Mike Nellis.
These recaps are absolutely worth a listen.
Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois
