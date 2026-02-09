Hello friends!

We have a super exciting schedule of guests this week, so we’re gonna just jump in and show you the schedule—and also share the recaps of last week’s shows.

The Daily Whatever Show schedule this week

Introducing Not Straight Forward + Fine Feminist Hour

Lawrence Winnerman and I decided we each wanted a day on TDWS as our own—and now we’ve done it. Starting this week, every Mondays Lawrence will host a queer-focused show called Not Straightforward, starting this week with special guest Aidan Wharton.

Not Straightforward envisions a queer conversation space that refuses simplification—where lived experience matters more than hot takes, complexity beats slogans, and honesty isn’t softened for comfort.

It’s a place for people who didn’t arrive here by the shortest path, who remember what came before, and who aren’t interested in pretending the story was neat, linear, or polite.

This show exists to tell the truth as it’s actually lived: sideways, hard-won, funny, and unfinished.

And Thursdays are mine. I’m hosting Fine Feminist, a show dedicated to cultural and political news centered on issues through a feminist lens. This week I’m welcoming writer Lana Li to talk about dating—and specifically to discuss her recent essay, I Texted Every Guy Who Dumped Me. Here's What They Told Me.

Adventures with Dana and Lawrence…

We don’t just run The Daily Whatever Show—Dana and Lawrence also write and appear on other podcasts. Check out what we’ve gotten up to this week…

Catching up with The Daily Whatever Show

We had an incredible lineup of guests last week—like it was a hard week to top. We feel like we keep saying that every week, but then it keeps being true.

Last week’s list included Bob Cesca, Teri Leigh 💜, Cliff Schecter, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Rachel @ This Woman Votes, and Mike Nellis.

These recaps are absolutely worth a listen.

Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois