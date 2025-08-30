Coming Next Week on The Daily Whatever Show
Join us Live every weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT
Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!
Let’s just jump in and tell you all about them, shall we?
Let’s go…
genXy is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Daily Whatever Show schedule:
Sept 1: It’s Labor Day! We’re taking the day off and you should too!
Sept 2: Protecting Your Mental Health with Margaret Williams, MS, ACC
Sept 4: How Do We Make Work, Work with The Momster (featuring special appearance by baby Grace!)
Sept 5: Fucked-up Friday with Carlyn Beccia
Sept 6: Memoir Writing with KiKi Walter
Additional forthcoming shows
Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show, with more to be added soon. 🗓️
Sept 8: Shane Yirak
Sept 9:
Sept 12: Fucked-up Friday with Julie Roginsky
Sept 13: Stephen Robinson
Sept 17: Melissa Corrigan, she/her for Constitution Day, live from D.C.
Sept 18:
Sept 19: Fucked-Up Friday with
Sept 21: Our “End of the Summer Pledge Drive” party for the 21st night of September 🎶
Sept 24: Dr. Amber Hull
Sept 25:&
Sept 26:
Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!
We love you, mean it!
Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois (Troublemakers in Charge at GenXy)
Woot! Can’t wait to be with you and Melissa on 9/25 🤘🏼