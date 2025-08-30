Hello, friends! We’ve got some amazing guests and topics lined up for The Daily Whatever Show this week and beyond!

Let’s just jump in and tell you all about them, shall we?

Let’s go…

The Daily Whatever Show schedule:

Sept 1 : It’s Labor Day! We’re taking the day off and you should too!

Sept 2: Protecting Your Mental Health with Margaret Williams, MS, ACC

Sept 4: How Do We Make Work, Work with The Momster (featuring special appearance by baby Grace!)

Sept 5: Fucked-up Friday with Carlyn Beccia

Sept 6: Memoir Writing with KiKi Walter

Additional forthcoming shows

Mark your calendars, because we’ve got so many amazing guests coming to The Daily Whatever Show, with more to be added soon. 🗓️

Be sure to join us each weekday at 10am ET/7am PT, and on Saturdays at noon ET/9am PT for The Daily Whatever Show!

We love you, mean it!

Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois (Troublemakers in Charge at GenXy)

*Pssst! It’s our Summer Pledge Drive!

For just $22 ANNUALLY, you can support GenXy and Dana & Lawrence’s personal ‘Stacks. Here’s how:

Subscribe to genXy for $20/year.

Subscribe to Dana DuBois for $1/year.

Subscribe to Lawrence Winnerman for $1/year

