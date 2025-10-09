genXy

genXy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
S.W. Lauden's avatar
S.W. Lauden
21m

So good. I felt this in my weary Gen X bones.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Polly Walker Blakemore's avatar
Polly Walker Blakemore
1h

What about the Gen Xers working in the trades and factories? Same burnout? I ask this because I feel like these workers are often overlooked in generational assessments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 GenXy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture