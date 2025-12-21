The Daily Whatever Show was an absolute scream this week—on Thursday, literally.

December has a funny way of compressing time, does it not?

The year starts wrapping itself up, the news keeps, well, news-ing, and suddenly you look up and realize a full week of The Daily Whatever Show has gone by without our usual daily recaps. Oh wait, that’s just us. Whoops.

Rather than panic-post six catch-up recaps, we decided to try something a little smarter (and frankly, easier on your inboxes): one The Daily Whatever Show weekly roundup that captures what we actually talked about, what stuck with us, and why this week mattered.

Here’s how it went.

We started the week with a last-minute pivot when our scheduled guest Femcel had to cancel, turning the day into an impromptu bestie episode. (Aside to Femcel: we’re hoping to have you back on in early 2026!) With no formal agenda, we talked about what was immediately in front of us: end-of-year pressure, work bottlenecks, and how strange it feels to be closing out a year that never really paused. We checked in on where we were mentally, talked through the logistics of keeping the show running daily, and spent time naming the difference between being tired and being burned out. It was unplanned, conversational, and quietly grounding — the kind of episode that happens when there’s nothing to perform and plenty to say.

Tuesday’s show went personal. Lawrence talked openly about his recent breakup, and we spent time unpacking what it means to grieve a relationship while you’re still living inside the aftermath. No tidy conclusions, no silver linings forced into place — just an honest conversation about loss, vulnerability, and the courage it takes to tell the truth while it’s still tender.

Huge thanks to all the “Whatevers” in the chat for your empathy and support. This really was a special episode and we’re so grateful for everyone who showed up.

On Wednesday, we were joined by Dr. Allison Wiltz and the conversation sharpened in all the right ways. We talked about race, inequality, and the stubborn myths Americans cling to about merit and effort.

Dr. Wiltz broke down how outcomes are shaped by structures rather than individual failings, and why “hard work” narratives so often obscure the realities of power and policy. She brought rigor and lived perspective to a conversation that’s frequently flattened or distorted, pushing us to look past comforting stories and toward the systems that actually govern people’s lives. It was a bracing, genuinely illuminating episode.

Thursday brought Walter Rhein and a wide-ranging conversation that felt exactly right for this point in the year. We talked culture, politics, and the odd task of taking stock of a year that felt both endless and fleeting. It was funny, reflective, and just grounded enough to keep us from spiraling — a perfect December mix.

And it ended up a group primal scream. Perfection.

Special guest Dr. Eric Lullove joined us for this week’s Fucked-up Friday episode, and we went deep into healthcare and politics for a conversation where laughter and horror coexisted uncomfortably—but productively. We talked about the state of American healthcare, the political choices shaping it, and what happens when systems meant to protect people instead reward dysfunction.

Then came the FUF competition itself, which Dr. Lullowe absolutely won with a jaw-dropping story about an anesthesiologist who intentionally put patients into cardiac arrest—only to heroically “save” them afterward. Yes. On purpose. Repeatedly. It was chilling, enraging, and somehow still the perfect encapsulation of why Fucked-Up Friday exists: to name the worst impulses of broken systems without looking away—and to commiserate with like-minded community as we discuss the doom.

We wrapped the week on Saturday with just the two of us, reflecting on the conversations we’d had and the themes that kept resurfacing. We talked about sustainability, boundaries, and what it means to keep showing up — thoughtfully, intentionally — as the year winds down. A calm, grounded way to close out a full week of shows.

We may not always hit pause long enough to write daily recaps — but this felt like the right way to step back, gather the threads, and look at the week as a whole.

Thanks for listening, for showing up, and for spending another week with us.

We love you, mean it!

Lawrence Winnerman and Dana DuBois