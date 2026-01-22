genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Daily Whatever Show, Jan 21: Cass Fewell

Between chicken anecdotes, thoughtful reflections on community, and raw honesty about our country, today’s show was a warm, grounding, and slightly wry conversation.
GenXy's avatar
Cass's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
GenXy, Cass, Lawrence Winnerman, and Dana DuBois
Jan 22, 2026

Good morning, everybody. Today’s The Daily Whatever Show kicked off the two of us sliding straight into the existential absurdity of life in Trump’s America.

The conversation started in classic Dana-and-Lawrence style: discombobulated musings, word nerd debates about vengeance versus avenging, and yes, discussing yesterday’s impromptu unhinged reading of Trump’s letter to the PM of Norway that left both of us laughing uncontrollably.

Then we brought in our guest, Cass, a liberal farmer in rural Florida, who joined us from her farm. She quickly made us feel the warmth and groundedness she cultivates alongside her chickens.

Our lovely guest shared her journey from Connecticut to Florida, from horses to chickens, and the pivot that transformed her farm into a small but thriving community hub, providing free eggs to local food pantries. She spoke with clarity about her mission: feeding people in need, building community, and creating an ethical, sustainable space on her farm.

The conversation moved seamlessly into politics and culture, with Cassidy unpacking the nuances of rural life as a liberal in a conservative area.

She reflected on the assumptions people make based on appearance, the small shifts she’s noticing in her community, and how her work both challenges stereotypes and offers essential sustenance amid inequity.

Cassidy also read her poem, “The Crows Don’t Know,” a lyrical meditation on the coexistence of life’s beauty and human cruelty. It was one of those moments where words hung in the air: a reminder of the daily dissonance we live through, balancing ordinary life with the larger catastrophes around us.

The episode closed with Cassidy sharing her Substack journey, how she found her voice and community online, and her hope to continue expanding Golden Thread Farm’s impact.

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Dr. Amber Hull, Cat, Caro Henry, Dr. Mary M. Marshall, Char Sundust, Polly Walker Blakemore and our moderator Karen Marie Shelton and many others for tuning in.

We’ll be back tomorrow bright and early for our The Daily Whatever Show on with our guest Kait Justice

We love you all—truly!—mean it.

Get more from GenXy in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 GenXy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture