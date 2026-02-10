The Daily Whatever Show, Feb 9: Not Straightforward with Lawrence Winnerman & Guest Aidan Wharton

Today’s episode of The Daily Whatever Show marked the start of something new, with me, Lawrence Winnerman, officially launching my Monday queer takeover: Not Straightforward.

Not Straightforward envisions a queer conversation space that refuses simplification—where lived experience matters more than hot takes, complexity beats slogans, and honesty isn’t softened for comfort.

It’s a place for people who didn’t arrive here by the shortest path, who remember what came before, and who aren’t interested in pretending the story was neat, linear, or polite.

My inaugural guest was writer, actor, and Substack creator Aidan Wharton, whose presence immediately set the tone—funny, candid, and emotionally grounded.

We had an incredible conversation, and I hope you’ll watch or listen. Even more, I hope the dialogue means as much to you as it did to me.

Please support Aidan on his Gay Buffet Substack and his podcast Getting Close.

Thank you Nick Paro, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Dana DuBois, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Jenn Budd and many others for tuning in. Much appreciation to Karen Marie Shelton for moderating The Whatever chat and Yanni Hamburger for moderating our YouTube channel.

Tomorrow, February 10th, Lawrence andDana will be back with The Daily Whatever show with guest 🧿Grey Galaxie🧿

We love you all—truly!—mean it.