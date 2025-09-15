Hello friends,

First and foremost, thank you. Your support—whether you’ve been reading, watching, restacking, or cheering us on—means the world.

We started genXy and The Daily Whatever Show because we wanted a space where politics, culture, and daily life could be talked about with honesty, humor, and heart.

And we’re proud that in just five months we’ve built such a vibrant community on Substack, with more than 1,600 free subscribers. Y’all are the very best.

But here’s the thing: we’ve never wanted genXy to be just another political newsletter. Our mission is bigger. We aim to:

Elevate trans and queer voices.

Support feminist perspectives.

Showcase artists, writers, and musicians who are reshaping culture.

Amplify people who are adding something meaningful to the world.

Share the wit, wisdom, and silliness of our 40+ year friendship with all of you.

Now we’re in the final week of our genXy Summer Pledge Drive. It all ends this Sunday, September 21—as Earth, Wind, and Fire intended. “Ba dee ahh!” 🎶

That same day, we’ll be celebrating with a special four-hour live show, from 4-8pm Eastern, featuring many incredible guests who’ve supported us these first five months.

It’s going to be a party. A reunion. And a glimpse of where we’re headed.

Here’s our request: if you’re a free subscriber, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. It’s the simplest, most direct way to sustain and grow this community—and to keep building a platform where the voices that matter most are heard loud and clear.

Here’s how:

Subscribe to genXy for $20/year.

Subscribe to Dana DuBois Writes for $1/year.

Subscribe to Lawrence Winnerman | SCIENCE FICTION for $1/year.

Every subscription makes a difference. And together, we can keep doing the work—serious, funny, irreverent, necessary—that we set out to do.

With gratitude,



&

Co-founders and Good-Troublemakers at