I recently had the opportunity to sit down with Rob Guess from

for an interview, and the podcast episode from that interview just dropped.

Rob is a former high school classmate of mine (and

’), but we didn’t hang out much in those years—we knew of each other, but not much more. Turns out, he’s a fascinating guy in the middle of a full-blown mid-life crisis (his words).

And the way he’s coping with it is very similar to what Dana and I are doing with

— connecting with people and talking about what this whole life thing is all about, collecting wisdom wherever he (and we) can find it.

The interview covers a range of topics that will be familiar to anyone who listens to The Daily Whatever Show:

How GenX is approaching midlife

Ageism in the workplace

Losing a career to the current economic insanity

Dealing with trauma in our lives

The urgency of not passing that trauma on to other people or generations

Dana and I have long maintained that GenX is a late-blooming generation, and that we are a fulcrum generation as well. No one is coming to save us, and whether we like it or not, we are the adults in the room at the moment the world is tipping into autocracy. Rob and I dig into all of that and more.

Thanks to Rob’s brilliant editing, I’m not sure I’ve ever sounded so smart. A huge thanks to him for the opportunity and the amazing podcast episode he produced!

Be sure to subscribe to Rob, and restack the article with the episode: