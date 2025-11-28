Santa Lawrence + me and my kiddos, ho ho ho! You knew he’d be perfect for the role, didn’t you?

Hello friends!

This is a friendly reminder from your pals at

and

that today is BLUE FRIDAY.

It’s a great day to spend your hard earned dollars mindfully. Because every dollar you spend is a vote for the world you want to live in.

We know how we’re spending it.

☑️ Subscribing to Substacks we love: check!

☑️ Shopping at local shops we want to support: check!

☑️ Spending time with friends and family instead of spending money: check!

If this sounds appealing to you, we encourage you to do the same.

The genXy BLUE FRIDAY sale

Of course we’re gonna run a sale for BLUE FRIDAY.

To celebrate the season, you can subscribe to genXy and The Daily Whatever Show for 50% off—and that’s on annual and monthly subscriptions.

If you have the means to show your support with a paid subscription this holiday season, we’d be forever grateful.

But it’s not all about us.

We have SO many content creators here on Substack to support. We’re certain we’ve forgotten a ton. But here’s a good start of peeps and pubs to support, many of whom are running deals for BLUE FRIDAY:

Lawrence Winnerman | Dana DuBois | Füsun Aydın | Lena Szabó | Frederic Poag Nick Paro | Melissa Corrigan, she/her | Char Sundust | Sacha Cohen |

(If we forgot you on this list, it’s not because we don’t love you—we haven’t had enough coffee! Leave a comment and we’ll add you!)