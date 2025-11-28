💙 Save 50% on genXy Subscription for BLUE FRIDAY 💙
Support independent media this holiday season
Hello friends!
This is a friendly reminder from your pals atand that today is BLUE FRIDAY.
It’s a great day to spend your hard earned dollars mindfully. Because every dollar you spend is a vote for the world you want to live in.
We know how we’re spending it.
☑️ Subscribing to Substacks we love: check!
☑️ Shopping at local shops we want to support: check!
☑️ Spending time with friends and family instead of spending money: check!
If this sounds appealing to you, we encourage you to do the same.
The genXy BLUE FRIDAY sale
Of course we’re gonna run a sale for BLUE FRIDAY.
To celebrate the season, you can subscribe to genXy and The Daily Whatever Show for 50% off—and that’s on annual and monthly subscriptions.
Support genXy and The Daily Whatever Show for just $40/year or $4/month!
If you have the means to show your support with a paid subscription this holiday season, we’d be forever grateful.
But it’s not all about us.
We have SO many content creators here on Substack to support. We’re certain we’ve forgotten a ton. But here’s a good start of peeps and pubs to support, many of whom are running deals for BLUE FRIDAY:
(If we forgot you on this list, it’s not because we don’t love you—we haven’t had enough coffee! Leave a comment and we’ll add you!)
