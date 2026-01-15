genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Ossiana Talks To Dana DuBois: Parenting In Trump's America

A recording from Dana DuBois and Ossiana Tepfenhart's live video
Dana DuBois's avatar
Ossiana Tepfenhart's avatar
Dana DuBois and Ossiana Tepfenhart
Jan 15, 2026

Ossiana Tepfenhart, thanks so much for inviting me to talk about how we parent in Trump 2.0—and especially how we launch our kids into college and adulthood in the throes of… gestures at everything.

It’s an awful mess, but it sure helps when we have likeminded folks to talk to about it.

Here’s my latest essay on this topic, just live today on Blue Amp Media:

Blue Amp Media
She’s Ready for College. Her Country Is Coming Apart.
Read more
13 hours ago · 106 likes · 29 comments · Dana DuBois and Blue Amp Media

Also on tonight’s show, Ossiana proposed we host a “Crones Cocktail” live on Substack, where we drink and read Tarot and astrology and play with our cats.

I’m SO in.

Lawrence Winnerman, we’re gonna need t-shirts…

Thank you Sushipheliac 🍣🍥🍣, V for Violet 🕯️, LeftieProf, Maura, Katinka Lyngroth, and many others for tuning in.

Get more from GenXy in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 GenXy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture