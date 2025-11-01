genXy

Kevin Alexander
10hEdited

Not only are they playing small to win over this imaginary centrist voter, they’re not even offering them anything of value! Where’s the aspiration? The moon shots? I AM that mystical, magical voter Carville and co are making millions trying to pander to. This document offers nothing to me.

Equal rights should be a given. I know America isn’t there yet, I get it. But the left should have that as a pillar, a sort of “are you kidding me; of course we’re for equal right rights!” piece to the platform. Trans kids in sports? Literally two people object. Let the kids play, ffs! People also forget that restricting players by gender also means that 1000s of cis girls currently playing on boys teams in rural areas will be locked out. And just to entertain a cynical POV, all HS sports are tryout-based. Want to make sure your kid makes the cut? Make sure they’re putting in the work. Bathrooms? Our only concern should be that people wash their hands.

Also, no one wants to read a 59-page policy paper. Facts tell, stores sell. If you can’t fit it on a bumper sticker, you need new messaging. The GOP has, for better or worse, mastered this.

Good housing, good roads, good healthcare… for *everyone.* This isn’t hard.

StillTrying2AgeGracefully
3h

I endorse this argument as a straight, white senior who has fought since I was a teen for everyone different from me to have the same opportunities and treatment as me.

