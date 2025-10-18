No Kings Day from a Neighborhood Rally in North Seattle

A man with his guitar serenaded the crowd.

He stood on the corner of a busy Ballard intersection, singing a protest tune that mixed humor and heartbreak, Spanish and English—“I like the lima, I like the lemon, but I like the Constitution.” It was the perfect soundtrack for a gray Seattle afternoon that couldn’t decide whether to rain or rally.

I’m a terrible judge of numbers but I joined maybe a thousand fellow Seattle folks who descended on the main corner of this north Seattle neighborhood for No Kings Day, Seattle’s answer to a country that feels increasingly allergic to democracy. The main rally was downtown, but Ballard showed up with kids, dogs, and hand-painted signs that said things like Poo-Poo on the Cuckoo and Monarch? Only One We Need, with a hand-dawn butterfly.

Definitely one of my favorite signs today, and her vibe totally matched it. Photo by me.

My daughter and our dog, Kira, wandered beside me. She rolled her eyes at the livestream, but I think she dug the inflatable dinosaur costume crossing the street and the Santa with Trump et al on the naughty list. And I hope she understood—it wasn’t just for fun. I hope she understood: this is what democracy looks like, as we chanted.

Someone asked if there were counter-protesters. There weren’t. Just songs, chants, drizzle, and a thousand small acts of belief that showing up still matters.

All photos taken by me. Sorry about that.

Thank you

,

,

, and many others for tuning in!