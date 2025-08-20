genXy

Libby
5d

They wouldn't? They couldn't? I'm a very tail end Scottish Boomer. I really don't consider myself a Boomer. I was too young for the hippy flower power, mini skirts, hot pants and LSD. I know, I know, very cliche. I have one daughter. I think I've done ok raising her, despite not really having a role model to guide me. I've always told her I just want her to be happy doing whatever it is that makes her happy. It never occurred to me that the US could regress. Regress so far back. The US is all about innovation. What comes to America flows outward to the rest of the world. But. Not now. Please no. Wade being overturned was horrendous. Unbelievable. I'm grateful to be in the UK. For goodness sake even predominantly Roman Catholic Ireland has taken that giant leap forward. How has this happened? The good standing back and letting this evil happen to the US. They didn't think it could. It's really rough to watch. There is such cruelty, bigotry, greed, hatred, wrapped up in faux Christianity. Religion in this context is a sham. Nothing in the bible demands or condones this contempt of fellow humans. But, like those who didn't stop it, I never for a moment suspected they'd come for same sex marriage. Reading it in your essay, it hit me in the gut. Took my breath away. How this ends I can only hope. So much relies on your mid-terms. I'll be sharing and restacking and hoping that friends and family here will share with friends and family across the pond. Don't give up hope. Never that.

Donna Glaser
Aug 21

Dana, I live in Washington state (actually born in Washington DC!), just down the road from you in Bonney Lake. I'm not a Gen Xer, but a Boomer. I love your writing and your podcasts. I have never understood the hatred towards our Queer population or the voices against marriage equality. Love is love, and this poor world needs all the love it can get. Keep sounding the truth and pouring your light on the horrors of our current administration. We need your voice! ❤️

