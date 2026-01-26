genXy

genXy

Live from LAX

Musings from the weekend--from the murder in Minneapolis to my time spent in LA with my daughter
Dana DuBois's avatar
Dana DuBois
Jan 26, 2026

When Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙 asks why not enough people are live this Sunday and says she feels alone and tags you…? Well, you go live. Or at least, that’s what I did.

This was an impromptu live from the airport before my daughter and I flew home after a weekend college tour and fun time spent exploring this (very sprawling, very expensive) city. And I’ve got a thought or two about what it meant to be out enjoying the sunshine while observing the murder of Alex Pretti and the aftermath in frigid Minneapolis.

I was surprised to see so many people join today. I think we’re all feeling in need of connection. I hope this video helped many of you feel seen and perhaps a bit less alone.

I know it did that for me. I’m super grateful.

Thank you cynmac, LeftieProf, Nancy B., Maura, Sheryl- smarieblanca, and many others for tuning in. XOXOXO

Discussion about this video

