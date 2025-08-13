genXy

genXy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Walter Rhein's avatar
Walter Rhein
Aug 13

Nice! This is a powerhouse of a post! Thank you Lawrence!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vara's avatar
Vara
Aug 13

Thank you so much!! Instant follow. Hope this snowballs, but I don’t have a lot of faith in straight men, who have more at stake … they can face unwanted fatherhood and partners endangered by pregnancy complications, but they ignore the issue diligently.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 GenXy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture