I Write Out Loud with Dana DuBois & Margaret Williams

Dana gets into essay writing as a defiant act, dating men who would rather open her essays than open their hearts, and so much more.
Dana DuBois and Margaret Williams, MS, ACC
Feb 05, 2026

Thank you Brandon Ellrich, Stuart Cohen, Lynette, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, Sue Henger, and many others for tuning into this super fun conversation with Margaret Williams, MS, ACC about my new memoir writing project, I Write Out Loud.

Here are some of the essays we discussed.

Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud
The Men Who Still Open Me
I have a collection of men I no longer date who still read me. Not metaphorically. Literally…
Listen now
3 days ago · 38 likes · 19 comments · Dana DuBois
Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud
My Dad, Dementia, and the Things We Don't Forget
Read more
2 days ago · 22 likes · 4 comments · Dana DuBois
Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud
I Took the Shot
I’m on a Zoom call at work when I notice my iPhone vibrate and light up with “Dad Nurses” on the screen…
Listen now
a day ago · 20 likes · 8 comments · Dana DuBois
Dana DuBois | I Write Out Loud
I Spent 18 Years Getting Her Ready to Go. I Forgot to Prepare Myself.
My firstborn daughter nearly died at 15 months old…
Listen now
12 hours ago · 9 likes · 3 comments · Dana DuBois

Discussion about this video

