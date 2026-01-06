genXy

genXy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Odell's avatar
Jason Odell
5h

Great story, Dana! "Secret shows" are the absolute best, especially in small venues! And NGL, "Losing My Religion" is an excellent candidate for the "Most GenX Song of All Time." I got tipped off to a "secret" show around 1991 that required a short road trip from LA to Ventura, and all I can say is that it was so awesome!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)'s avatar
Brain of J-Hawk (he/him)
5h

No words, Dana. Just damn.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 GenXy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture