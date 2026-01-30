Crone Cocktail Hour: Neptune In Aries With Karen Shelton and Dana DuBois

I needed a Crone Cocktail Hour today, and y’all didn’t disappoint!

Drink in hand, we covered a little bit of everything: beauty, burnout, astrology, and the strange energy in the air right now. We talked about low-effort makeup routines for real humans, favorite products that actually work, and why sometimes five minutes and a tinted moisturizer is all you need. As always, the tone was equal parts practical and witchy, with plenty of laughs along the way.

We also dug into the big cosmic shift of Neptune moving into Aries and what that might mean for the months and years ahead — confusion, creativity, spiritual growth, and the reminder that not everything is meant to be rushed or forced into clarity. You’ve been forewarned.

And I’ve been revitalized to take on the rest of my week.

Thank you Jason Odell, NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Brandon Ellrich, V for Violet 🆘, Mason/She/Her🩷💜💙, and many others for tuning in.

The three of us are gonna make this a monthly meetup around the New Moon each month, so stay tuned and get ready to manifest with us.