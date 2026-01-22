Crone Cocktail Hour: An Introduction

Ossiana Tepfenhart and Karen Marie Shelton—I totally needed your witchy, magical, succubus energy in my life tonight. The debut episode of Crone Cocktail Hour was ridiculously fun.

We must do this again!

And starting tomorrow morning, on the new moon, we’ve all gotta state our intentions scripts out to the universe three times, so we can manifest some seriously good shit, yes? YES.

I’m on it.

Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Sacred Storylines 🎨, Ms.Yuse, Sheryl, Nancy B., and many others for tuning into my live video with Karen Marie Shelton and Havs of Bast, aka Ossiana Tepfenhart.

Shall we meet again next Wednesday? Same time, same place...?