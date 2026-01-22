genXy

genXy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Crone Cocktail Hour: An Introduction

Fill a few crones with some love potion tea and cocktails, light a few candles, and the magic begins!
Dana DuBois's avatar
Havs of Bast's avatar
Karen Marie Shelton's avatar
Dana DuBois, Havs of Bast, and Karen Marie Shelton
Jan 22, 2026

Ossiana Tepfenhart and Karen Marie Shelton—I totally needed your witchy, magical, succubus energy in my life tonight. The debut episode of Crone Cocktail Hour was ridiculously fun.

We must do this again!

And starting tomorrow morning, on the new moon, we’ve all gotta state our intentions scripts out to the universe three times, so we can manifest some seriously good shit, yes? YES.

I’m on it.

Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Sacred Storylines 🎨, Ms.Yuse, Sheryl, Nancy B., and many others for tuning into my live video with Karen Marie Shelton and Havs of Bast, aka Ossiana Tepfenhart.

Shall we meet again next Wednesday? Same time, same place...?

Get more from GenXy in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 GenXy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture