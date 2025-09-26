Autumn sanctuary: with Lawrence Winnerman. Writing as hypnosis. Healing our voices and tending our future.

This episode explored the deep connection between writing, hypnosis, and creativity. We began with Stephen King’s idea that “writing is hypnosis,” and unpacked how that plays out in practice. Whether it’s the liminal space just before sleep, the flow state where words seem to arrive fully formed, or even the everyday “highway hypnosis” we’ve all experienced, these altered states are fertile ground for creativity.

Rituals emerged as a powerful way to enter that state—lighting a candle, playing ambient sounds, or simply opening a Word document in just the right light. These small, repeated actions become cues that invite the subconscious to surface and the words to flow.

I also shared my short story I Love You, Dieter Murphy, a science fiction piece that doubled as personal healing. Writing it allowed me to revisit a moment of loss and transform it on the page. That experience underscored how writing can act as a form of therapy—an opportunity to reframe memory and resolve old wounds.

The conversation also touched on inspiration and representation. Growing up, I devoured science fiction, but almost never saw queer characters. Today, I write them into my stories not only because it reflects my world, but because representation gives future readers the mirrors I didn’t have.

By the end, one truth stood out: writing is more than a craft. It is a hypnotic, healing process—a way to connect with spirit, memory, and imagination all at once.

